BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.
Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.
Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to “re-recruit” some of them. Jackson said he’s grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.
Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it’s possible he’ll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL