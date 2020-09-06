CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are already busy reshuffling their defensive line.

Cleveland went to the waiver wire on Sunday to add some depth and claimed defensive end Joe Jackson and tackle Vincent Taylor, fulfilling general manager Andrew Berry’s statement on Saturday that his roster will be “fluid.”

Jackson was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday and Taylor was let go by the Buffalo Bills. To make room for them, the Browns waived tight end Pharaoh Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou. Brown had been one of five tight ends initially to make first-year coach Kevin Stefanski’s 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Jackson was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in 2019 out of Miami. He played five games for the Cowboys as a rookie. He’s the Browns fifth end, joining star Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin, who beat out Chad Thomas to make the team.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Taylor spent last season with the Bills after two in Miami. He’s played in 24 career NFL games.

The Browns also signed 14 players to their practice squad, including 13 who were released on Saturday.

Advertising

Kicker Cody Parkey is back in Cleveland as protection for Austin Seibert. The Browns don’t want to be caught in a pinch in case a player catches coronavirus and they don’t have a kicker. Parkey kicked for the Browns in 2016, making 20 of 25 field-goal tries.

Among the other players returning on the practice squad are third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season. Cornerback A.J. Green and safety Jovante Moffatt are also back after having solid training camps.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL