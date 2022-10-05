It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.

___

Running Back

JAMES ROBINSON, Jaguars

Robinson seems to have recovered from offseason surgery as he’s regained the lead in the Jaguars backfield over Travis Etienne. Robinson has scored in three of his past four games, and he’s primed to find the end zone again this week against the Texans. Houston has allowed the most fantasy points to RBs this season, making them our best matchup for opposing backs. With -125 odds to score, Robinson is a strong pick this week.

NICK CHUBB, Browns

Chubb leads all NFL backs in fantasy points per game (19.9), so it’s no surprise that he’s one of the best bets to score this week. With five TDs already, Chubb is sitting pretty this week against a Chargers team that is our sixth-best matchup for opposing backs. With a league best -200 odds to score a TD, there’s no better bet than Chubb to hit the end zone in Week 5.

DAMIEN HARRIS, Patriots

Harris will have to split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson this week, but he’s buoyed by the fact that the Patriots are facing the Lions this week, our second-best matchup for opposing runners. The Pats are likely to lean heavily on the run this week, as it’s possible that a backup QB will be playing for the Patriots. Harris is the preferred goal-line option over Stevenson as well, as Harris has three TDs this season to Stevenson’s one TD. Carrying whopping -200 odds with him in Week 5, Harris is a prime pick to score.

___

Wide Receiver

JA’MARR CHASE, Bengals

Chase has had a “down” season thus far, but he’s still found the end zone in two of four games this season, and he’s a primary candidate to score again this week, as the Bengals go up against the Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore is our third-best matchup for opposing receivers this week and is decent at defending the run. Playing 94% of snaps this season, the 30.38% TD dependent Chase is bound to be on the field for any and all red zone opportunities this week.

MIKE EVANS, Buccaneers

Evans scored twice in his return from a suspension last week, and he’s set up to find the end zone again in Week 5 against the Falcons secondary. Atlanta is our fifth-best matchup for opposing receivers this week and has given up the eighth-most points to receivers this season. Evans is the primary red zone target for Tom Brady. The Bucs will look to rebound after a tough Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, and that is indicated by Evans’ lopsided -135 odds to score.

MICHAEL GALLUP, Cowboys

Gallup scored in his first game of the season last week as he returned from a knee injury. And he’s in a good position to do so again this week, as the Cowboys face the Rams, our second-best matchup for opposing receivers. Helping his cause even more, is the high probability that fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb will draw coverage from shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey for most of the game.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.