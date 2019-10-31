CLEVELAND (2-5) at DENVER (2-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Browns by 3.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Browns 2-5, Broncos 4-4

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 23-6

LAST MEETING — Browns beat Broncos 17-16 on Oct. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Patriots 27-13, Broncos lost to Colts 15-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 24, Broncos No. 25

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (12), PASS (20).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (29), PASS (7).

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (16), PASS (26).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (18), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns riding three-game losing streak … Cleveland committed turnovers on three consecutive plays at New England. … Browns had 13 penalties for 85 yards versus Patriots and lead league with 70 flags. … RB Nick Chubb had two costly fumbles last week but gained 131 yards on 20 carries. … QB Baker Mayfield leads AFC with 12 interceptions and has thrown just six TD passes after setting rookie record (27) last year. … DE Myles Garrett’s 10 sacks tied for league lead (Shaq Barrett). Garrett has 30½ sacks in 34 games. … LT Justin McCray likely to make second straight start after replacing Greg Robinson. … Browns didn’t make move at trade deadline after pursuing Redskins star LT Trent Williams. … WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 86 straight games, league’s longest current streak. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. not having expected impact so far: 34 catches, one TD — in Week 2. … Browns have struggled to stop run, allowing 143 yards per game. Only gave up 79 last week. … Browns are minus-9 (17 turnovers, 8 takeaways) in turnover differential. … LB Joe Schobert NFL’s only player with 300-plus tackles (318) and five-plus (six) forced fumbles since 2017. … Broncos averaging just 15.6 points. Only two times in 60 seasons have Broncos averaged fewer, in 1966 and ’71. … QB Brandon Allen makes first career start in fourth NFL season. … Allen replaces Joe Flacco (neck). … Backup QB Brett Rypien also has zero NFL experience. … Phillip Lindsay (642) and Royce Freeman (541) only pair of RB teammates each with 525-plus scrimmage yards. … Noah Fant leads rookie TEs with 20 receptions, bounced back from three-drop day versus Chiefs with career-best five catches last week against Colts. … OLB Von Miller coming off 24th career multi-sack game. … DE Derek Wolfe had two sacks and first career forced fumble last week. … S Justin Simmons has pass breakups in five straight games. … Fantasy Tip: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has had 70-plus yards four consecutive games and has 16 catches for 225 yards and two TDs in past three home games.

___

