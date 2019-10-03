CLEVELAND (2-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE _ 49ers by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ Cleveland 2-2, San Francisco 2-1

SERIES RECORD _ Browns lead 19-9

LAST MEETING _ Browns beat 49ers 24-10, Dec. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK _ Browns won at Ravens 40-25; 49ers had bye, beat Steelers 24-20 on Sept. 22

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Browns No. 15, 49ers No. 9

BROWNS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (12), RUSH (14), PASS (12).

BROWNS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

49ERS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (17).

49ERS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Browns won four of five in series. … Matchup between NFL’s two worst franchises from 2015-18. Browns 11-52-1 in that span; 49ers 17-47. … Browns playing third prime-time game already this season. They’re 1-1 so far _ win over Jets, loss to Rams. … For first time in team history Browns had 300-yard passer, 150-yard receiver and 150-yard rusher in same game last week vs. Ravens. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield was more decisive against Rams, released ball quicker and was accurate (20 of 30 for 342 yards). … Mayfield has thrown TD pass in first 17 starts, second to Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s 23-game streak. … RB Nick Chubb had career-best three TDs, 165 yards last week. Broke off 88-year score on sweep in which he was clocked at 21.95 mph. … WR Jarvis Landry had 8 catches for career-high 167 yards before suffering concussion. … Browns tied for first place in AFC North for first time since Week 10 in 2014. … Browns haven’t been 2-0 on road since 1994, when they went 3-0. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. was held to 2 catches for 20 yards, but made several key blocks. … Browns hoping to be closer to full strength on defense after missing starting CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams past two weeks with hamstring injuries. … S Jermaine Whitehead had hand in all three turnovers forced by Browns last week. … DE Myles Garrett is second in NFL with six sacks. … Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2014. … San Francisco seeks first 4-0 start since 1990 … San Francisco’s seven takeaways in three games match last season’s total. … Niners have eight giveaways, including five in previous game vs. Pittsburgh. … QB Jimmy Garoppolo won all four home starts with 49ers with 276.5 yards passing per game, 102.1 rating. … San Francisco’s two three-and-outs tied with Kansas City for fewest in NFL. … Niners one of two teams running on more than half offensive plays with league-high 56.7 percent rate. … San Francisco has best averaging starting field position in league at 32.9-yard line. … Niners only team in NFL that hasn’t allowed rushing TD. … Fantasy tip: Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert have carried most of RB load for Niners past two games but Jeff Wilson Jr. has been goal-line back. Wilson had four TD runs on 18 carries in two games.

