STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Journey Brown ran for 103 yards with three touchdowns and No. 12 Penn State pulled away from Rutgers 27-6 on Saturday.

Will Levis played quarterback for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) in place of injured started Sean Clifford and added 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter.

Isaih Pacheco led Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) with 102 yards rushing on 18 carries and Johnny Langan completed 12 of 24 passes for 164 yards with 58 rushing yards.

Penn State led 7-3 after a sleepy first half that featured six combined punts. The Nittany Lions took control of the game early in the third quarter.

Levis ripped off a 49-yard run on Penn State’s first play of the half to set up an 18-yard touchdown run from Brown, who bounced off defenders for his second score of the day. Penn State led 13-3 after Rutgers blocked Jake Pinegar’s extra point try.

After Rutgers’ Justin Davidovicz made a 38-yard field goal, Levis hooked up with Dotson, who spun around three defenders near the goal line to make it 20-6.

Advertising

Brown capped an 8-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on Penn State’s next possession.

Penn State wasn’t nearly as efficient in the first half when Rutgers jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal from Davidovicz.

Penn State responded with a six-play, 76-yard scoring drive fueled by Levis’ running. He racked up 48 yards before Brown plunged in from 2 to give Penn State a 7-3 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights moved the ball, but couldn’t score. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and will spend the early offseason looking for their third head coach since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Penn State: It wasn’t the prettiest performance against the worst team in the Big Ten, but the Nittany Lions should still be in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. Maybe even the Rose.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Season complete.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions should have a warm holiday destination.

___