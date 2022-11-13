ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night.

Brown finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0). Kentrell Garnett scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Terence Lewis II went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Buccaneers (2-1). Josh Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jordan King had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.