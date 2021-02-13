MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored a season-high 25 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Murray State smashed UT Martin 84-55 on Saturday night.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 17 points for Murray State (11-9, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference), KJ Williams scored 15 with 16 boards and Demond Robinson scored 10.

Cameron Holden had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-13, 5-11).

