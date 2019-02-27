NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Brown had 20 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its eight-game road losing streak, topping Fordham 66-52 on Wednesday night.
Lorenzo Edwards had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (12-16, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lamarr Kimble added 14 points. Jared Bynum had six rebounds for the road team.
The Hawks were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 34-23. But the road team mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the 14-point victory. The Rams’ 18 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Ty Perry had 12 points for the Rams (11-17, 2-13). Nick Honor added 10 points. Jesse Bunting had seven rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- No more cupcakes: Imagining a proposed Pac-12-Big 12 'strategic alliance'
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- UW's Matisse Thybulle has been the best player in the Pac-12, and it's not even close | Matt Calkins
- Four things to watch as the Seahawks head to the NFL combine
Antwon Portley, who was second on the Rams in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, had only 5 points (1 of 11).
Saint Joseph’s plays La Salle at home on Saturday. Fordham faces Davidson on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com