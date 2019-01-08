BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 31 points and hit 7 of 13 3-pointers and Brown beat Canisius 97-90 in overtime Tuesday night to win its fifth straight.

Tamenang Choh scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Obi Okolie added 15 points for the Bears (11-5), who scored 27 points off of 22 forced turnovers.

Brown scored five straight for an 89-86 lead with three minutes left in overtime, but Takal Molson’s free throw cut it to 89-87. Okolie’s layup with 27 seconds left put Brown up 95-87 before Molson’s 3 cut the lead to five. Cambridge added two free throws and Canisius missed a 3 and two free throws before the buzzer.

Canisius led 37-35 at halftime, but trailed by as many as 10 in the second half. Isaiah Reese and Malik Johnson hit 3-pointers to put Canisius up 84-82 with 16 seconds left, but Choh’s layuyp tied it at 84 at the end of regulation.

Johnson scored 19 points, Molson added 18, and Reese and Scott Hitchon had 15 apiece for the Golden Griffins (5-9).