MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 24 points as Murray State rolled past NAIA Cumberland University 81-46 on Saturday night.

Brown hit 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds.

Demond Robinson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Murray State (7-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Anthony Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds. DaQuan Smith had seven assists for the hosts.

Aaron Ridley had 14 points for the Phoenix.

Murray State plays UT Martin at home on Thursday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com