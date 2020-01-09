JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 24 points as Murray State edged past Jacksonville State 72-68 on Thursday night.

Brown shot 8 for 10 from the foul line and added six rebounds.

KJ Williams had 13 points for Murray State (10-5, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Anthony Smith added eight rebounds.

Jacara Cross had 16 points for the Gamecocks (7-9, 2-1). De’Torrion Ware added 15 points and seven rebounds and Martin Roub had 12 points.

Murray State faces Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

