MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Freshman Kris Brown threw for one touchdown and ran for two in his first start and Montana defeat Dixie State 31-14 on Saturday.

Bouncing back from a loss in a Top 10 showdown last week, the Grizzlies (4-1), who dropped to No. 6 in the FCS rankings, overcame a slow start.

Brown, who replaced injured Cam Humphrey in the closing minute of the 34-28 loss to Eastern Washington, helped stretch a 3-0 halftime lead to 24-0 before the Trailblazers scored.

Dixie State’s touchdown came when Brown was sacked and Devin Chandler returned a fumble 38 yards. But Brown quickly engineered an answer and scored on a 1-yard plunge for the second time.

Brown also hit Cole Grossman for a short touchdown, and Junior Bergen ran for a touchdown for Montana. Xavier Harris had 119 yards rushing for his second-straight 100-yard game.

