NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Juicy Landrum scored 21 points, Kalani Brown added 20 and No. 2 Baylor extended its Big 12 Conference winning streak to 30 games, rolling past Oklahoma 74-53 on Sunday.

Chloe Jackson added 10 points and Lauren Cox had seven points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (17-1, 7-0 Big 12), which could move into the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday, since current No. 1 Notre Dame lost Sunday at North Carolina. Baylor also has won 30 straight road games against Big 12 teams.

Oklahoma (5-13, 1-6) has lost six straight games, the worst losing streak for the Sooners in more than two decades. Taylor Robertson scored 21 points for the Sooners, who struggled against Baylor’s size most of the game. Oklahoma hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 27, 2015 and has lost eight straight games in the series.

Baylor didn’t trail after the first 2½ minutes and seized control with a 12-0 run spanning the first and second quarters. It was the 17th time this season the Bears have put together a run of 10-0 or better. This time, it gave them a 28-13 lead and the Sooners trailed by double digits the rest of the game.

The Bears led 38-25 at halftime and pushed their advantage to as many as 21 points in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth quarter. Baylor outrebounded Oklahoma 50-32 and limited the Sooners to their season low in points.

Madi Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma.

BIG PICTURE:

Baylor: It doesn’t seem to matter who the Bears are facing or where they’re facing them – they just come out and dominate with their size, speed and skill. Coach Kim Mulkey won’t go there just quite yet, but it seems clear it will take quite an upset to keep Baylor from posting what would be a second straight undefeated Big 12 slate.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are in their worst tailspin since losing eight straight games to close the 1997-98 season — Coale’s second at Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s current run of 19 straight NCAA tournament berths began two seasons later but doesn’t figure to continue unless something dramatic happens in the next month with a team that starts three freshmen and two sophomores.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With North Carolina’s 78-73 win over No. 1 Notre Dame, Baylor seems poised to take over the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of the 2012-13 campaign.

UP NEXT:

Baylor: Returns to the Sooner State on Wednesday for a game at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma: Visits Kansas on Wednesday before playing three of their next four league games at home.