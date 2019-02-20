WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown reached career milestones of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and No. 1 Baylor clinched at least a share of its ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with an 80-40 win over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) won their 10th Big 12 regular season title overall in coach Kim Mulkey’s 19th seasons. They need to win only one of their four remaining conference games to win the title outright.

Brown finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds to run her career totals to 2,000 and 1,012, respectively.

Christalah Lyons had 10 points to lead Kansas (12-13, 2-12).

No. 3 UCONN 102, MEMPHIS 45

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UConn routed Memphis to remain unbeaten in six seasons of American Athletic Conference play.

Napheesa Collier added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (24-2, 12-0 American), who improved to 10-0 against the overmatched Tigers. It was her 15th double-double of the season and 39th of her career.

Samuelson has six of her seven career double-doubles this season.

Crystal Dangerfield added 15 points and eight assists for the Huskies, who shot 55 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.

Jada Stinson and Jasmine James each had 12 points for Memphis (10-16, 5-8), which has lost four of its last five games.

No. 20 IOWA STATE 91, OKLAHOMA 70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help Iowa State beat Oklahoma, the Cyclones’ first victory over the Sooners in Norman since the 2013-14 season.

Carleton was 11 of 17 from the field, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Kristin Scott added 16 points, Madison Wise had 14, and Ashley Joens 13 for Iowa State (20-6, 10-4).

Shaina Pellington led Oklahoma (6-19, 2-12) with 14 points. Jessi Murcer and Ana Llanusa each had 11 points.