RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had a season-high 30 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee State 75-65 on Saturday night.

Tre King had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-14, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Kelvin Robinson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Nick Mayo had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

Michael Littlejohn had 16 points for the Tigers (8-16, 5-7). Kamar McKnight added 12 points. Stokley Chaffee Jr. had eight rebounds.

The Colonels leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Tennessee State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-81 on Jan. 10. Eastern Kentucky plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Tennessee State matches up against Belmont at home on Thursday.

