PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley got past Loyola-Chicago 61-54 on Wednesday night.
Elijah Childs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (14-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Luuk van Bree added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Marques Townes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (16-10, 9-4). Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Bradley plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola of Chicago plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- It might hurt the Seahawks, but nobody can question Kam Chancellor's right to his money | Matt Calkins
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- As long as Russell Wilson is around, the Seahawks are set at QB — but his future remains a question | 2019 position analysis
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com