By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Karekin Brooksran for 178 yards and scored four touchdowns and Pennsylvania never trailed in its 38-24 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Brooks scored twice in the first quarter — each from 1-yard out — ending drives of 75 and 35 yards, respectively. With 1:48 before halftime, Nick Robinson threw a 17-yard TD pass to Brooks to finish another 75-yard scoring drive for a 24-3 lead.

Sacred Heart reached the end zone on its ensuing drive when Logan Marchi threw a 29-yard TD pass to Naseim Brantley to reduce the Pioneers’ deficit to 24-10.

In the third quarter, Kevin Peprah recovered a Penn (2-2) fumble and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. Two drives later, early in the fourth, Robinson threw an 11-yard TD pass to Rory Starkey Jr., and Penn led 31-17.

On the ensuing drive, Marchi connected with Tyrese Chambers on a 74-yard scoring pass reducing the Pioneers (3-3) margin to one score. Brooks sealed it with a 2-yard scoring run with 6:51 remaining.

Robinson threw for 267 yards with 129 going to Starkey on eight receptions.

Marchi threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories