TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 17 Houston became the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season, beating Tulsa 77-65 Sunday.

The Cougars (20-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) used a 49-24 rebounding edge to stay in control.

Fabian White had 14 points and Nate Hinton came off the bench to add 13 for Houston. Chris Harris Jr. had 10 rebounds and Brady Breaon.

DaQuan Jeffries led Tulsa (12-9, 2-7) with 17 points. Jeriah Horne had 15, Martins Igbanu 11 and Sterling Tapline 10 as the Hurricane lost for the fifth time in six games.

Down by 21 early in the second half, Tulsa cut the deficit to eight several times. Jeffries was called for an offensive foul as he drove the lane with a chance to make it a six-point game in the final two minutes, then Brooks came back with a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out.

After a fairly even first half, Houston hit four 3-pointers in a two-minute burst to grab a 33-21 lead. Hinton had a contested 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final minute as the Cougars’ lead increased to 45-29 at the break.

UP NEXT

Houston: Gets a chance to avenge its only loss of the season when it returns home to play Temple Thursday. The Owls won 73-69 in Philadelphia on Jan. 9.

Tulsa: Plays host to Memphis on Wednesday and visits Wichita State on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Houston had 16 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points to overcome 41 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.

Tulsa, which often plays with no one taller than 6-foot-6 on the court, has to find a way to keep from being manhandled on the boards. The Hurricane is last in the AAC in offensive rebounds and had allowed 13 more offensive rebounds than any other team in the conference entering the game.