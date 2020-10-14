ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police on Tuesday night.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver, according to police records.

Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.

The Broncos had the last three days off after their game against New England was postponed a week because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots.

They were set to resume practice later Wednesday morning.

Denver’s last game was Oct. 1, when Gordon ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 37-28 win over the New York Jets. His 43-yard TD run sealed the Broncos’ first win after opening the season with three losses.

KUSA-TV in Denver first reported Gordon’s citations. The station said Gordon is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Nov. 13, the day before the Broncos fly to Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL