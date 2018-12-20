DENVER (6-8) at OAKLAND (3-11)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Broncos by 2 1/2.

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Denver 6-7-1, Oakland 5-9

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 63-53-2

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Raiders 20-19, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK – Broncos lost 17-16 to Browns; Raiders lost 30-16 to Bengals

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 21, Raiders No. 31

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (11), PASS (19).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (25).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (14).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Broncos won 11 of last 14 in series. … Oakland coach Jon Gruden 1-10 in career vs. Denver. … Game could be final one ever at Oakland Coliseum. Raiders have no lease for 2019 and could find temporary home before move to Las Vegas in 2020. … Broncos’ 21 wins at Coliseum are most by any road team. … Denver needs wins in final two to avoid first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72; second-longest streak in NFL is New England (1992-93). … Broncos would become 14th franchise with 500 wins with victory. … Denver LB Von Miller has nine-game sacks streak, one shy of Simon Fletcher’s franchise record done in 1991 and 1992-93. Miller needs two sacks to become fourth fastest to 100, doing it in 119th career game. … Raiders set franchise record with eighth loss by at least 14 points. Only six teams ever did it nine times in season, last by Tennessee (2014). … Oakland allowing 29.9 points per game, highest for franchise since 32.7 in 1961. … Raiders allowed 36 more sacks than they’ve made, worst differential through 14 games since Cincinnati was minus-37 in 2008. … Oakland QB Derek Carr first player to be sacked at least three times in seven straight games in season since Blake Bortles in 2014. … Carr has nine straight games, 299 passes without INT, longest active streaks in NFL and franchise records. … Carr needs 303 yards passing for first career 4,000-yard season. … Loss would be Oakland’s seventh straight in division, tying longest AFC West skid since 17 games in 2004-07. … Raiders TE Lee Smith has TD catch in three straight. … Fantasy tip: Denver RB Phillip Lindsay needs 9 yards rushing to become third undrafted rookie with 1,000 yards in season, joining Dominic Rhodes (2001), LeGarrette Blount (2010). Raiders have worst run defense in NFL and allowed 107 to Lindsay in Week 2.

