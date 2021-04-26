ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted Brittany Bowlen to senior vice president of strategy and hired China Jude for the newly created position of V.P. of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Jude, who had been associate athletic director at the University of Wyoming since 2018, will report to Bowlen.

Bowlen, daughter of late team owner Pat Bowlen, rejoined the team in December 2019 as vice president of strategic initiatives and over the last year spearheaded the organization’s COVID-19 task force.

During a news conference about the team’s COVID-19 vaccination day last week, Bowlen reiterated her desire to eventually replace her father as the team’s controlling owner.

“It’s no secret to any of you this is my dream job,” Bowlen said. “I want to have a career in football. I’m going to do everything to make that possible.”

Bowlen is the preferred choice of the trustees that have run the organization for several years, but with a family feud heading to court this summer, team President Joe Ellis has said a sale of the franchise is a possibility.

Jude, who has 23 years of college athletic administration and coaching experience, was hired after a national search that began last fall.

