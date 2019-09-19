DENVER (0-2) at GREEN BAY (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 6 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Broncos 1-1; Packers 2-0

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 7-6-1

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Packers 29-10, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Bears 16-14; Packers beat Vikings 21-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 25, Packers No. 7

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (20), PASS (15).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (23), PASS (4).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (19), PASS (26).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Green Bay is 5-0-1 all-time against Broncos at home. … Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in all five home wins against Denver. … Packers has won three of last four regular season games against Broncos. … Denver beat Green Bay in 1998 Super Bowl for first NFL championship after four defeats. … Denver is 0-2 for first time since 1999. Broncos would become 14th team to reach 500 overall wins with victory. … CB Chris Harris Jr. needs one interception to become 12th Bronco to intercept 20 passes for franchise. … OLB Von Miller needs two sacks to become 34th NFL player to reach 100. … WR Emmanuel Sanders needs one 100-yard receiving game to pass TE Shannon Sharpe and WR Ed McCaffrey for fourth place in franchise history with 19 100-yard receiving games. … Packers look to win first two home games of season for sixth time in last seven years. … Green Bay has finished with at least .500 record against AFC each regular season since 2009. Packers went 3-1 last year against AFC. … QB Aaron Rodgers had 77 yards passing in last matchup against Denver in 2015, lowest in game in which he wasn’t knocked out by injury. … Fantasy tip: Aaron Jones had career-high 23 carries last week and figures to be large part of Green Bay offense going forward.

