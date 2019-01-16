ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos third-year long snapper Casey Kreiter has been named to the Pro Bowl.
Kreiter was chosen by Los Angeles Charges head coach Anthony Lynn as a “need” player for the Pro Bowl. Lynn’s staff will coach the AFC in the league’s annual all-star game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 27.
Kreiter joins linebacker Von Miller and injured running back Phillip Lindsay as Pro Bowl selections from the Broncos. Lindsay won’t play in the game because he’s recovering from surgery to his right wrist.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Who stays, who goes: Ranking how UW, WSU and other Pac-12 teams made out in the NFL draft declaration process
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL