ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust Sunday when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster.

Lynch was jettisoned after the Broncos were awarded quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from Washington.

Elway said he and coach Vance Joseph “met with Paxton this morning and informed him that it’s best for everyone to make this move. We appreciate all of Paxton’s hard work as a Bronco, and we wish him well in the future.”

Elway once viewed the athletic but raw Lynch as a future franchise quarterback, moving up in the 2016 NFL draft to select the Memphis star with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

Lynch was beaten out twice by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian for the starting job and lost out to Chad Kelly this summer in a bid to serve as free agent Case Keenum’s backup.

