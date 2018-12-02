NEW YORK (AP) — Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. broke his lower right leg in the first quarter of the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined with a cracked bone in his lower leg. He’ll have more tests in Denver on Monday.

Harris said it’s possible he could be back by the end of December.

“If we make the playoffs, I know I’ll be ready for that,” Harris said.

He said no surgery is anticipated at the moment.

“It really wasn’t that painful,” Harris said. “I didn’t have the same power. I just knew I had to get checked out. When I got checked out, something was there.”

Defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a rib injury in the second quarter.

Standout Bengals receiver A.J. Green returned after missing three games with an injured toe on his right foot, hoping to give the Bengals’ offense a lift, but he lasted only one quarter.

Green reinjured the foot while running a route and came off the field for perhaps the last time this season, slamming his helmet on the ground before leaving on a cart.

“He was obviously battling just to play,” Bengals receiver Alex Erickson said. “I’m sure it’s devastating to him and to the team.”

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict suffered a concussion in the second half.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen limped off after reinjuring his right foot in the second quarter against Tampa Bay.

“I ruptured my plantar fascia. The plantar fascia on the bottom of my foot popped. It’s just something we’ve dealt with since I’ve come back,” said Olsen, who limped off the field early in the second quarter.

“Since I’ve come back, I’ve dealt with a variety of pain and whatever in my foot. … Today that plantar just finally had enough,” Olsen added. “It kind of just ruptured on me. … That first play of the second quarter, I just came out of my stance and I just knew right away what happened. It popped pretty good on me.”

It’s Olsen’s third injury to the same foot. He missed nine games last season with a broken foot and had surgery but returned to play.

Then he broke it again this year, did not have surgery and came back quickly. Now, it appears his season is over.

“It’s just been obviously a very frustrating two seasons now,” Olsen said.

Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (toe) left in second quarter and did not return and safety Isaiah Johnson was evaluated during the second half for a concussion and did not return.

Cardinals left guard Mike Iupati was carted off the field in the third quarter with a knee injury against Green Bay.

Packers right guard Byron Bell and right tackle Bryan Bulaga each left in the second quarter with knee injuries.

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward left in the first half against Houston with a concussion. Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi injured his biceps in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph didn’t return after injuring his neck in the second quarter. Linebacker Brennan Scarlett injured his leg and didn’t return. And offensive tackle Kendall Lamm left in the second half with a concussion.

Rams running back Malcolm Brown left the game at Detroit with a shoulder injury. Lions linebacker Devon Kennard went out with a hip injury.

Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis left the win at Atlanta with a shoulder injury. Falcons tight end Logan Paulsen went out in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Colts center Evan Boehm (neck) left in the fourth quarter, forcing third-team center Josh Andrews into the game. The Colts were already without starter Ryan Kelly. Safety Mike Mitchell (calf) and linebacker Skai Moore (knee) also left their loss to the Jaguars.

Bills center Russell Bodine left in the first quarter with a left leg injury and did not return against Miami. And Dolphins reserve cornerback Cornell Armstrong departed with a knee injury.

Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and ruled out for the rest of the game at New England. Patriots safety Patrick Chung was helped off the field in the fourth quarter.

Seattle may have suffered a significant loss when guard D.J. Fluker had to be helped to the sideline early in the fourth quarter against the 49ers with a hamstring injury.

Fluker has been a key part of Seattle’s run-game resurgence and appeared very angry on the field about the injury. He did not return and left the field on a cart.

