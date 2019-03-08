PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 24 points as Penn defeated Yale 77-66 on Friday night. Antonio Woods added 22 points for the Quakers.
Devon Goodman had 14 points and six rebounds for Penn (18-11, 6-7 Ivy League). Jarrod Simmons added seven rebounds.
Alex Copeland had 19 points for the Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4). Blake Reynolds added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Miye Oni was held to 2 points despite entering the matchup as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 18 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
The Quakers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Yale defeated Penn 78-65 on Feb. 9. Penn finishes out the regular season against Brown at home on Saturday. Yale finishes out the regular season against Princeton on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com