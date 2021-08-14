TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fourth consecutive event and sixth time this year Saturday at the Menards NHRA Nationals.

Winless this season, Force had a 3.716-second run at 329.42 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park.

“That’s going to be the tough part,” Force said. “We’ve had some luck on Friday and Saturday in qualifying, running well and getting the No. 1 qualifying hat, but raceday is where we need to turn our luck around. David Grubnic, Mac Savage and this team, we’re working hard and we’re ready for that win.”

J.R. Todd took the top spot in Funny Car with his Friday night pass of 3.884 at 332.67 in a Toyota Camry. Troy Coughlin Jr. was fastest in Pro Stock with a 6.600 at 205.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro.