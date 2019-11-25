ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Brittany Bowlen is rejoining the Denver Broncos next month as vice president of strategic initiatives as she continues her quest to succeed her late father as controlling owner of the franchise valued at close to $3 billion.

Bowlen, 29, will report to chief commercial officer Mac Freeman and chief financial officer Justin Webster starting Dec. 2. She will oversee aspects of the team’s development project at Empower Field at Mile High, collaborate between departments on business analytics, and monitor industry trends, among other duties.

Team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement, “Brittany is working toward earning the right to succeed her father, and this is the next step in that process. Given her work experience and depth of knowledge, we’re looking forward to Brittany returning to work for the Broncos and adding value across our organization.”

After earning degrees from the University of Notre Dame and Duke University, she worked at NFL headquarters in New York from 2013-14 and as a business analyst for the Broncos in 2015. She has spent the last year working for McKinsey & Company, a global business consulting firm.

Pat Bowlen died in June at age 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, two months before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and five years after stepping away from his daily duties running the team.

The team since 2014 has been run by a trio of trustees — Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and local lawyer Mary Kelly — who are responsible for determining if one of Pat Bowlen’s children will succeed him in running the team.

Pat Bowlen’s two children from his first marriage are challenging the validity of the trust in district court in Colorado.

