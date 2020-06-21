DERBY, England (AP) — A British superbike rider has died after being involved in a collision with another bike at an event on the Donington Park track in central England on Sunday.

Organizers of the No Limits Trackday event said Ben Godfrey, who was aged 25, died from the injuries he suffered from falling from his bike.

“I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained,” said Mark Neate, director of No Limits Trackdays. “Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone.

“He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many trackdays in the last month. Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his teammates and friends”

The statement said the crash happened during the second advanced group session of the event.

Godfrey raced in the British Superbike Championship.

