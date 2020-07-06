LONDON (AP) — British diver Alicia Blagg is retiring from the sport because of a shoulder injury that has ended her chances of competing in a third Olympics at next year’s Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old Blagg has won medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships but said “injury after injury” have taken a toll.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write but after a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to retire,” Blagg said in a recent post on Instagram.

Blagg, who also competed for the University of Miami, had shoulder surgery in May 2019 to repair a torn labrum.

“This year I’ve kept pushing and doing rehab on my shoulder, working with some of the best people I’ve ever met in Miami, however due to how intense this sport is, my shoulder just could not handle it anymore,” she wrote.

Blagg, who had previously undergone two surgeries on her wrist, competed at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Last year, Blagg said she hoped to recover from the shoulder surgery and qualify for the Toyko Games, which have been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blagg and partner Rebecca Gallantree won gold in the 3-meter synchronized springboard at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

At Miami, Blagg earned a degree in criminology and sociology. She said she will continue her studies in Scotland.

