ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee has won 17 of its last 19 road games and extended its lead in the NL West to 12 games over St. Louis.

Willy Adames also homered for the Brewers.

Garcia hit a solo shot in the ninth with one out off closer Alex Reyes (5-6), tying the game at 3-all.

Bradley bolted home after Reyes (5-6) uncorked a wild pitch with two out. Christian Yelich followed with a run-scoring infield single that pushed the lead to 5-3.

St. Louis committed two errors in the 10th — all three Milwaukee runs were unearned.

Josh Hader (4-2) picked up the win. Devin Williams recorded his third save.

Yadier Molina got the Cardinals to within 6-4 with a run-scoring single in the 10th.

Jack Flaherty was making his second start for St. Louis following a 10-week stint on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight in a 92-pinch stint. Flaherty tossed six shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on Friday.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta was removed after two innings with right shoulder discomfort. He allowed three runs on five hits.

Milwaukee climbed within 3-2 on solo homers by Adames and Garcia in the fourth and fifth innings after St. Louis raced to a 3-0 lead.

The Brewers are 8-1 on a current season-high 10 game road trip, all against NL Central teams.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the fifth ejection of his career.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell and catcher Omar Narvaez were each tossed in the ninth inning after disputing a called third strike.

BIG TIME IN AUGUST

St. Louis sports a major league-best 353-245 record in August since the turn of the century. The Cardinals are 60-31 in August under manager Mike Shildt.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day injury list with a right elbow ulnar nerve issue. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis LHP Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32) will face RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.18) in the finale of the three-set on Thursday. Lester was acquired from Washington on July 30. Woodruff has 16 quality starts in 23 starts.

