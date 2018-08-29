CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat.
Yelich had a pair of singles, a double, a game-tying triple and a two-run homer. He’s the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011 at Houston.
Yelich has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He’s hit three homers in the first two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds.
