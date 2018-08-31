CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers added bullpen help for the final stretch, acquiring veteran Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for two minor leaguers on Friday.

Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances after signing with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. The left-hander is 10-7 with a 3.81 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, Washington, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.

“We’re just trying to fortify the roster as best we can and give ourselves options and depth for whatever happens in this month,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee entered Friday holding the second NL wild card spot. The Brewers were third in the NL Central behind the Cubs and Cardinals.

The White Sox got outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez in the deal. They also purchased promising reliever Ian Hamilton’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte.

The 23-year-old Hamilton had never pitched in the majors. He was a combined 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA in 43 appearances with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season.

The 19-year-old Connell batted .239 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over 48 games with the between the Dominican Summer League Brewers and Advanced Rookie Helena. The 22-year-old Domínguez was 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 23 relief appearances with the Brewers’ Dominican summer and Arizona League teams as well as Helena.

