CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer scored 24 points, buried a 3-pointer and threw down the go-ahead dunk in the final seconds to lead Southeast Missouri State to 64-59 win on Saturday.

Brewer scored seven of the Redhawks’ final 10 points in the last 2½ minutes. He made two foul shots to reduce the deficit to 57-56. Rade Kukobat’s layup put Eastern Illinois ahead by three before Brewer sank his 3 with 1:55 to play. The dunk came with 36 seconds remaining. Isaiah Gable made 1 of 2 free throws and Jonathan Dalton closed out the scoring with a pair of free throws. The Panthers missed their last two shot attempts and committed three turnovers.

Gable finished with 13 points and Gabe McGlothan grabbed 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (7-14, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference).

Josiah Wallace paced the Panthers (12-9, 5-3) with 21 points, Mack Smith 12 and JaQualis Matlock 10.