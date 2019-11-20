OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Josh Brewer scored 15 points, Dalonte Brown had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Miami (Ohio) beat Central State 80-45 on Wednesday.

Miami led 36-20 at halftime, opened the second half on a 14-3 run, and went up 63-30 after an 11-0 spurt.

Nike Sibande added 14 points for Miami (3-1), and Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 11 points as 11 different players scored. Miami had a 52-38 rebounding edge and forced 17 turnovers.

Darweshi Hunter had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Marauders. Quinton Glaspie added seven rebounds and Michael Reeves had three blocks.

Miami plays Drake on Monday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com