Second-division club Brentford reached the semifinals of a major cup competition for the first time in its 131-year history by beating Newcastle 1-0 in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Newcastle became the fourth Premier League team eliminated by Brentford in the southwest London club’s unlikely run to the last four after Josh Dasilva volleyed home the winner in the 66th minute.

Drawn against one of two non-Premier League teams left in the competition, Newcastle wasted a great chance to advance to the semifinals of an FA Cup or League Cup for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Instead, Brentford was the first team to qualify for the last four, doing so despite fielding a weakened lineup for the quarterfinal match owing to its busy upcoming schedule in the Championship, where it is currently placed fourth.

Among the six regulars dropped was striker Ivan Toney, the top scorer in the second division with 16 goals, but the hosts still dominated the match at the recently opened Brentford Community Stadium to finally win at this stage of a cup competition at the fifth attempt.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground because there are some big teams left in the cup,” Dasilva said.

Manchester City, which has won the competition in each of the last three seasons, visits Arsenal later Tuesday.

Everton hosts Manchester United and Tottenham is away to second-tier Stoke in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches.

