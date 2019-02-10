BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen continued its birthday celebrations with a 4-0 rout of Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bremen, which marked its 120th anniversary as a club on Monday, followed up its dramatic penalty shootout win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup on Tuesday with its biggest league win of the season.

Milot Rashica scored two goals, getting Bremen off the mark in the fifth minute and claiming his second a minute after Johannes Eggestein made it 2-0 in the 27th.

Kevin Moehwald claimed Bremen’s fourth in the 83rd.

The win helped Bremen consolidate 10th spot and put it within striking distance of the teams chasing European qualification. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, fifth and sixth respectively, are just three points clear.

Augsburg stayed 15th, three points above Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.

Promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf hosted Stuttgart later Sunday.

___

