SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Palmeiras advanced to the Copa Libertadores final on away goals on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at Atlético Mineiro. The first leg between the two finished 0-0.

Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring for the hosts at the Mineirão Stadium with a header in the 52nd minute, but Dudu leveled in the 68th minute from close range.

The match in Belo Horizonte was attended by 18,000 fans, mostly Atlético Mineiro’s. Palmeiras did not have any supporters for the first leg in Sao Paulo.

Defending Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras will seek its third title in history against Brazil’s Flamengo or Ecuador’s Barcelona. The first leg ended 2-0 for the Brazilians, with the second to be played on Wednesday in Guayaquil.

The Copa Libertadores final will be played on Nov. 27 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

Palmeiras secured its second South American title earlier this year in a 1-0 victory against Santos at the Maracanã Stadium.

