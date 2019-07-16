GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the women’s 5-kilometer open water event at the world championships on Wednesday by one second over Aurelie Muller of France.

Cunha finished the race in 57 minutes, 56.00 seconds. There was a tie for the bronze medal: American Hannah Moore and Leonie Beck of Germany both finished in 57:58, two seconds behind Cunha in the non-Olympic event.

All 54 starters completed the race.

The open water races continue Thursday with the 5-kilometer team relay. The 25-kilometer races for men and women, also non-Olympic events, conclude the open-water program on Friday.

