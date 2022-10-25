SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s 16-year-old Endrick scored his first professional goal playing on Tuesday for Brazil’s Palmeiras. The striker was a key to the team’s 3-1 win at Athletico, which put the Sao Paulo club closer to its 11th Brazilian championship title.

Endrick made his debut earlier this month in another Brazilian championship match, a 4-0 victory against Coritiba.

Athletico, which fielded its reserves due to Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final against fellow Brazil team Flamengo, opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a goal by Matheus Felipe.

Gustavo Scarpa levelled the score in the 59th minute on a goal that was initially attributed to Endrick, who had joined after the break. Endrick celebrated at the time thinking he’d scored.

The striker didn’t have to wait long to get a goal that really counted, scoring on a header in the 70th from close range

Gustavo Gomez netted the third in the 76th minute.

Palmeiras has 74 points after 34 matches and is closing in on the title.

Advertising

The striker signed a deal with Palmeiras in May with a release fee at 60 million euros ($64 million).

Endrick has impressed Brazilian greats such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Kaká. FIFA allows Endrick to transfer only when he turns 18.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports