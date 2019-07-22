RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil women’s national team coach Oswaldo Alvarez, known as Vadão, has been fired after the team was eliminated in the Round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian soccer confederation announced the move on Monday and said Vadão’s replacement would be named soon.

The 62-year-old coach lasted nearly two years in his second stint with the national team. He also coached Brazil at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Vadão was replaced by Emily Lima, and then took over for Lima when she was fired in September 2017.

Vadão was often criticized by fans for his conservative choices. Brazil lost nine matches in its preparation for the World Cup, but fans still hoped for a deeper run in the tournament. Brazil was eliminated by host France.

