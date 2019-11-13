BALTIMORE (AP) — Keith Braxton had 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Morgan State 71-65 on Wednesday night.

Braxton hit 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Myles Thompson had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (1-2). Scott Meredith added 10 points. Isaiah Blackmon had six rebounds for the visitors.

Isaiah Burke had 16 points for the Bears (1-2). Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. added 10 points. Stanley Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against American at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays George Washington on the road on Saturday.

