NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Braxton had 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 83-72 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (16-12, 12-5 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Andre Wolford added 15 points. Jamaal King had 14 points and nine assists for the visitors.

Elijah Davis scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (13-15, 8-9). Romone Saunders added 13 points and nine rebounds. Nigel Jackson had 11 points.

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Seahawks with the win. Wagner defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 83-79 on Jan. 24. St. Francis (Pa.) finishes out the regular season against Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday. Wagner finishes out the regular season against Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com