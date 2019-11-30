PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Braxton scored 11 of his season-high 26 points as St. Francis (Pa.) blew past a late tie to secure a 79-63 win against Saint Joseph’s Saturday night, handing coach Rob Krimmel his 100th win.

The Red Flash (3-4), who led for nearly 27 minutes, fell into a 58-58 tie after Saint Joseph’s rallied from as many as 14 points down. But over the final eight minutes, Braxton knocked down a pair of jump shots, made four straight free throws and ended the game with a 3-pointer.

Krimmel, in his eighth season, is just the second coach in St. Francis history to reach 100 wins.

Isaiah Blackmon secured his third career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Mark Flagg added 11 points, including six in the Red Flash’s game-ending run.

Ryan Daly, a University of Delaware transfer, led Saint Joseph’s (2-6) with 23 points and seven rebounds, Lorenzo Edwards chipped in 14 points, making four 3-pointers.

The Hawks have lost their last five.