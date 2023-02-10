LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braxton Bayless knocked down six free throws in the final minute to help Niagara pull out a 79-73 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Noah Thomasson had 21 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bayless was 5 of 7 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Harlan Obioha shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats (17-8, 8-6) were led in scoring by Luis Kortright, who finished with 25 points. Quinnipiac also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Ike Nweke. In addition, Tyrese Williams finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara hosts Iona and Quinnipiac visits Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.