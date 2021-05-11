ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Tanner Roark has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves/

The 34-year-old was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 30 with a 6.43 ERA in one start and two relief appearances. He was 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts for Toronto last year.

Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. He has won at least 10 games in four seasons, including 2016, when he was 16-10 with a 2.83 ERA for the Nationals.

In another move on Tuesday, the Braves claimed 28-year-old right-hander Jay Flaa on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Flaa appeared in only one game for Baltimore, recording four outs with no hits and two walks allowed, before he was designated for assignment on Saturday.

The Braves also recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett for Tuesday night’s start against Toronto.

