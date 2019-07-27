PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list before Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in six to eight weeks.

Markakis is batting .284 with nine homers and 53 RBIs. He hadn’t missed a game since 2017 and has played at least 155 in each of his five seasons in Atlanta.

Swanson has a bruised right foot. Snitker is hopeful Swanson will return when he’s eligible to come off the injured list. His stint is retroactive to Wednesday.

Outfielder Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and lefty Max Fried was reinstated from the injury list.

Duvall has 29 homers in 94 games in the minors. Duvall was an All-Star with the Reds in 2016 when he hit .241 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs. He had 31 homers and 99 RBIs in 2017.

