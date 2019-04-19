CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians has been postponed because of rain.

With wet conditions already and rain expected the rest of the day, the Indians announced the postponement Friday as players were beginning to arrive at Progressive Field. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 4:10 p.m.

Corey Kluber, who was slated to start Friday’s game, will pitch the opener for Cleveland and Trevor Bauer will make his scheduled start in Game 2. Touki Toussaint and Julio Teheran will start for Atlanta, but their order hasn’t been decided.

The rainout delayed All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s expected return to the Indians. Lindor, who has not played this season due to injuries, will be activated and make his season debut this weekend.

The Indians have gone 11-7 without the three-time All-Star and their best all-around player. Lindor wrote on The Players’ Tribune that he’ll never again take playing for granted.

