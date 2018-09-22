ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz of the Atlanta Braves has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Odubel Herrera led off the seventh by lining a clean single up the middle Saturday at SunTrust Park.
The Braves lead 4-0, and can clinch their first division title in five years with a win.
The longest Foltynewicz has gone without allowing a hit in a game was June 30, 2017 at Oakland when he carried a no-hitter into the ninth and gave up a leadoff homer.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Earl Thomas doesn't practice Friday amid mysterious circumstances and team won't say if he will play Sunday WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- An inside look at Chris Petersen and Washington's somewhat cantankerous relationship with ESPN
- One is a bodybuilding mother battling fibromyalgia. Her daughter is a teenage powerlifting protege. Together, they're breaking barriers. WATCH
- Seahawks mailbag: Why don't they go no-huddle more? What happens now to Shaquem Griffin?
__
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports